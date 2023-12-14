Commentary – Writing a life story is a great gift

Richard Froese

Christmas creates some of life’s greatest and cherished memories.

As people get older and as Christmas approaches, they can frequently reflect on Christmases past. What fond memories with family and friends!

Times have changed in life and Christmas is no different. All you have to do is ask seniors to share what Christmas was like when they were children growing up 60 or 70 years ago.

Each year, the Christmas issue of the South Peace News features several stories where seniors reminisce about Christmas in their early years.

In the past 10 years, stories have featured seniors from Pleasantview Lodge and J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie, Villa Beausejour in Falher and Manoir du Lac in McLennan. I make an appointment and then ask questions that take about 45 minutes.

This year, I was delightfully surprised when one of the seniors – Anna Stokes – gave me her childhood Christmas memories handwritten on six pages of loose-leaf paper.

It reminded of what my grandmother on my mother’s side of the family, did and gave her children one Christmas.

In Christmas 1977, she wrote her life story at age 68 on 35 pages to each of her seven children – all in her own handwriting.

What a cherished gift a person can give to their children and something to be passed down to grandchildren!

After three of my four grandparents died in 1994, in a four-month period, my mother compiled a binder for her four children – including me – and featured Grandma’s memoirs. The binder was a Christmas gift that year and also includes obituaries, eulogies, historical photos and other family history.

Why did my grandmother write her story for her family? In her introduction, she explains why.

She read an article in a national church news publication – the Mennonite Brethren Herald.

“It said the best gift you can give your children for Christmas is a written memory of how times were when we grew up,” my grandmother wrote.

“About our childhood, our home life with our parents and our teenage and youth years.”

That is what inspired her.

“This kept me thinking and I got the desire and love to do this for you,” she wrote.

“I write down as much as I can remember and have heard.

“We did not have as many doings as is going on now these days. . .but we were happy and enjoyed ourselves. . .I hope you will all enjoy reading this as much as I loved to write this for you.”

Then she began her story.

First, she explained her parents and her family – when and where her parents were born, where they grew up and met and started a family in Manitoba before moving to Saskatchewan where my grandmother was born in 1908. The story includes dates of birth and weddings and the years of other important events and milestones in life.

She also describes details of their home, farm, chores lifestyle.

Grandma reminisces about activities with family, neighbours, school and church activities.

It may seem like an insurmountable task.

However, it can simply be done by writing the autobiography in sections, which also makes it easier for the reader.

People love to read and hear about older peoples’ lives in their early years – especially about relatives and people they know in their local community.

About 18 months before Grandpa and Grandma Froese passed away, one of my uncles interviewed them recorded on cassette. They had such vivid memories of living in Russia and moving to Canada.

Consider writing your life story. Your family and friends will appreciate it and read it many times.