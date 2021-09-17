Commercial fuel trucks stolen

A UFA truck stolen from Grimshaw UFA is still missing after being stolen on Sept. 7. Police say the decals on the truck may be altered.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A recent crime spree has thieves targeting a special type of vehicle.

McLennan and Peace Regional RCMP are investigating multiple attempts of theft and thefts of commercial fuel trucks in northwest Alberta.

Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Group, says police are asking for the public’s assistance on who may be involved, or where the stolen trucks may be.

“On Sept. 5, in the early morning hours, an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal a fuel truck from the Girouxville Co-op,” she says.

“Shortly after, a water truck was stolen in the Town of Falher,” she adds. “The truck was abandoned and recovered nearby that same day. It had been altered with the company decals burned off and painted over.”

The next day, around 6 a.m., a water truck was stolen from behind the Falher John Deere dealership.

“Investigation revealed the water truck was taken to the UFA bulk fuel yard in Falher,” says Bakker.

“At that yard, two unknown males unsuccessfully attempted to load the water truck with diesel fuel. The water truck was abandoned a short distance away.”

On Sept. 7, in the early morning hours, a 2007 white Peterbuilt fuel truck with a silver tank was stolen from the Grimshaw UFA.

“This truck is still missing,” says Bakker, adding anyone looking for the truck may note it may have rudimentary alterations to its decals, colour or overall appearance.

If the public has any information on the above crimes, they are asked to contact McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086, or Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6611.

“The public are our eyes and ears,” says Cpl. Allan Paterson of the McLennan detachment.

“We can be successful by working together to reduce rural property crime with our observant community members.

“We are reminding all bulk fuel holders and heavy equipment yards, including farmers, to secure their fuel tanks, watch their fuel areas and report anything suspicious to police.”

To report any crime, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips. com or use the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.