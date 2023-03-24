Community Bowling Challenge issued

Think your community is better than the rest, at least in bowling?

April 22, we just might find out!

A Community Bowling Challenge occurs at Enilda Bowl. The first paid six teams will be accepted. Members on each team must play for the community they reside in.

Each team is comprised of five bowlers plus one spare. A sub change can occur at any time during a game. Scores are scratch play, no handicaps. Entry fee is $300 payable by April 7.

Prizes are $900 for first, $600 for second and $300 for third, minus lane fees.

To enter or for more information, contact Lloyd Cunningham at (780) 536-0162.