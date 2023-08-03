Concrete pad poured at High Prairie Sports Palace

On July 20, concrete for the new pad at the High Prairie Sports Palace was poured. The approximate $1.2 million project is on schedule. Following are a few facts (for the arena slab only) provided by Bry Sand Ice Arena Ltd., which may be of interest to readers:
- Over 900 metric tonnes of sand and gravel were installed under the slab.
- There is 55,000 board feet of Styrofoam insulation under the slab.
- There is 22 km of high-density poly-ethylene rink pipe between the reinforcing layers in the slab.
- There is 12 km and 21,000 pounds of rebar in the slab below the rink pipe.
- There is 16,600 square feet or 15,00 pounds of welded wire mesh in the slab above the rink pipe.
- There is 215 cubic metres of concrete spread (over 31 concrete truck loads).