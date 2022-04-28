Conference “overpriced,” says NSC

An invitation to attend Community Leaders Camp 2022 was shunned by Northern Sunrise County at its meeting April 12.

“Overpriced,” said Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

Council quickly agreed and sent the letter to the scrap heap.

The cost to attend the April 25-28 Jasper Park Lodge camp was $3,450 per person. The price included meals, instructional content, and all course materials. Upon completion, attendees would receive a 13 Ways Inc. Community Camp Delegate Certificate.

Former MLA Doug Griffiths instructs the camp. He is author of the book 13 Ways to Kill Your Community. During the camp, he offers insights to participants to build capacity, overcome negativity, and position their communities for both short- and long-term success.