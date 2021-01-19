Confusion no more, grant released to CSLAS

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Kinuso organization will receive its 2020 annual grant from Big Lakes County to operate a community hall after some delay.



At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council approved a community hall grant for $10,500 for the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.



Council denied a request at its regular meeting Dec. 9 when the application did not meet the application criteria, as recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



She says, since that time, the County received all information required for the application after she discussed the issue with society treasurer Terria Adams.



After speaking with Ms. Adams on Dec. 17, all confusion has been resolved,” Nanninga says.



“All documentation has now been received for the 2020 funding year.”



Due to miscommu- nication and misunderstanding, the society did not fully understand which documentation was required to be eligible to receive funding, Nanninga notes.



Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen said at the meeting Dec. 9 that the grant was essential.



“It’s very important to get the grant,” Killeen says.



“They can’t afford to not have the grant. This is just a grant for their power bill.”



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart explained the grant was allocated in the 2020 budget.



“I don’t think that in all good conscience we can turn this down,” Stewart says.