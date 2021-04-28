Connect Care improves COVID care – AHS

A new centralized patient information records system Connect Care launched in several northwestern Alberta hospitals, including High Prairie Health Complex.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new patient record system arrived in several Peace region hospitals that Alberta Health Services says will improve health care.



Connect Care launched April 10 in High Prairie Health Complex, Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan and Peace River Community Health Centre.



The Peace region is the third area in the province to get connected.



AHS says it helps enhance patient care in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our highest priority is always patient care,” says Dr. Marc Shaw, associate chief medical information officer for AHS North Zone.



“At the sites where it has already been implemented, Connect Care is ensuring safe, quality patient care and enhanced management of the pandemic with the COVID-19 tools that have been developed.”



Connect Care was safely launched during the pandemic in October 2020 in rural areas around Edmonton, he says in a response to an email request from South Peace News.



Connect Care will help physicians and clinicians do their best possible work, providing improved and safer care to their patients, he says.



“We hear time and again from our healthcare teams about how valuable Connect Care is to provide better care once they are fully using it in their daily work,’ Shaw says.



“We already know from other areas that, within days and weeks, these adjustments in practice become a seamless part of their work, enabling them to serve their patients better with more comprehensive and accurate information.”



Connect Care, AHS had more 1,300 independent health information systems in place across the province.



“We expect there to be a period of transition as teams become more and more adept at navigating the system each day,” Shaw says.



“However, we can already see that our North Zone teams are becoming very confident and capable within Connect Care.”



Training started more than one year ago.



First launched just weeks before the pandemic hit, Connect Care could be immediately adapted to the needs of healthcare teams and patients to accommodate new requirements set by COVID-19, he says.



“This includes supporting contact tracing, which in turn is helping us respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and this most recent surge in cases,” Shaw says.



“It has also enhanced our ability to provide virtual health services, which have been greatly needed over the course of COVID-19.”



Connect Care benefits everyone in the healthcare system, he says.



“It is more important than ever to have information at our fingertips to provide the best care we can to our patients and to be able to access that information no matter where we are or where our patients are,” Shaw says.



Connect Care allows patients to be a part of their healthcare team through MyAHS Connect.



Connect Care allows patients to see their own complete health information, play a role in managing their care directly and interact with their healthcare providers.



Learn more about MyAHS Connect online at: https://myhealth.alberta.ca/uam/MyHealthRecords/Pages/MHRProviders.aspx