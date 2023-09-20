Constituency Day in HP Sept. 20

Area residents will get a chance to talk with Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair at the first Constituency Day in High Prairie Sept. 30.

Constituency days are days set aside where Sinclair can meet with constituents in various communities. The first is set for High Prairie at Amiro’s Steak House from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I will try to have one in High Prairie each month,” said Sinclair in an earlier interview, adding the location will change.

“I will hold others in smaller communities,” he adds, citing Faust and Kinuso as examples. Those constituency days will be every three months at businesses or in community halls.

Appointments can be made ranging from 30 minutes to one hour. Call (825) 219-1000 or email Lesser.SlaveLake@assembly.abca to make an appointment.