Contractor chosen to expand lodge

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will launch an expansion project to add 20 units to the lodge that currently has 53 independent-living units for seniors. The project will also accommodate rising demand in the region for seniors’ housing.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A project to expand Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie has taken a key step as a contractor has been selected.



Heart River Housing awarded the contract to Stuart Olson Construction at its monthly board meeting Nov. 2.



“We’re going to get some really good ideas and we’ll have an awesome place for seniors to live,” says HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt.



With a budget of $6.4 million to $6.7 million, Stuart Olson will lead the project to add 20 units to the seniors’ lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites.



“This is a very exciting project for High Prairie,” says Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, vice- chair of the HRH board.



“It will add another level of housing for seniors in our community.”



He notes the addition will feature some units with two bedrooms, which the lodge currently does not have.



“They will be self-contained units and they will be flexible for residents,” says HRH board chair Myrna Lantot, mayor of the Village of Donnelly.



The contractor has proposed construction to start May 25, 2021, project manager Sean Kangos says.



“We’re targeting April – May 2022 to complete the project,” Kangos says.



Work to design the project as a design team start Nov. 12 and will take about 90 days.