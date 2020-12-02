Convicted man declines return of ‘cheap’ watch

H.P. court docket

Nov. 16, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Peace River man spent 130 days behind bars dealing with criminal matters, but is now a free man after being sentenced on six charges in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 16.



And he has a cherished watch given to him by his grandmother back!



Anthony Aaron Roshuk, 33, earlier pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal substance, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm dangerous to the public, possession of stolen property, and possession of a break-in instrument as he appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV.



Judge D.R. Shynkar had already examined and considered the Gladue Report and a pre-sentence report before sentencing.



Roshuk was arrested Jan. 3, 2019, and Aug. 19, 2019 and charged with 10 crimes. Since the arrest and guilty plea, he spent 130 days behind bars, the equivalent of 159 days credit for sentencing purposes.



During the Jan. 3 arrest, police followed a small car which they stopped. They found a shotgun beside the driver’s seat that was not in its case, had no trigger lock and contained bullets, said federal Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy.



Police also found a bow and arrow in the vehicle. The driver, Roshuk, also informed police there was another firearm in the trunk. Stolen items were also found and to make matters worse, police found 8 1/2 grams of meth, in Roshuk’s possession.



In Roshuk’s defence, lawyer Kirsty Broadhead pointed out the shells were in the gun but not in the chamber.



In a joint submission, Broadhead and McCoy agreed time served [159 days] was appropriate. As for the six charges Roshuk pleaded guilty to, they agreed Judge D.R. Shynkar was free to impose any sentenced as long as it totaled time served.



“It’s taken almost a year to wrap this up,” noted McCoy.



Specifically, Judge Shynkar sentenced Roshuk to 90 days concurrent on the three weapons charges, plus 70 days consecutive for possession of stolen property, and possession of a break-in instrument. The latter two sentences run concurrently.



Roshuk was also fined $1,500 for possessing meth but time to pay was waived.



Judge Shynkar declared all items seized during the arrest were forfeited for destruction before Roshuk asked that a gold watch given to him by his grandmother be returned.



“I was wearing it when I was arrested,” he told court.



The Crown and Judge Shynkar did not oppose the request.



However, Judge Shynkar asked for clarification on the watch in case there was more than one. He heard a second black watch was also seized.



“[It was] a cheap one my girlfriend bought for me,” said Roshuk, adding he was not interested it its return.