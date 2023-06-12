Convicted woman’s fate to be decided Aug. 31

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman charged in connection with the death of a Gift Lake man two years ago will have to wait another few weeks to know her sentence.

Tara Rita Louise Auger, of Red Earth Creek,, appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice on May 29 when her date for sentence was set for Aug. 31.

Auger pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in court May 8.

Her lawyer, Richard Mirasty, entered the guilty plea for his client.

Auger was 38 years old at the time when she was initially charged with second-degree murder related to the stabbing death of Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, on May 19, 2021.

Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit reported the fatal stabbing on Gift Lake Metis Settlement.

Police responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. from a neighbour who reported an intoxicated female at a residence next door, said a news release from Western Alberta District RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer.

A second call came in at 7:46 p.m. while police were responding.

“. . . a stabbing had occurred at a residence,” Fontaine said.

Police arrived at the residence and located an adult male who was injured and unresponsive.

“RCMP officers provided first-aid until emergency medical services arrived; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:54 p.m.”

A short time later, Auger was located a nearby residence, arrested and held in custody.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and worked in partnership with High Prairie RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Further investigation indicated an incident occurred between the female and the male at the male’s residence where the male was stabbed.