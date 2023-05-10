Copeland manager of Falher, High Prairie locations

Staff at Fountain Tire in Falher is ready to serve. Left-right, are manager Jeff Copeland, Carl McMahon, Ryan Daly, Brian Decoste, Miguel Maisonneuve, Adrien Maisonneuve and Andrew Nieuwhof

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fountain Tire has appointed Jeff Copeland as the manager of the Falher location.

He remains manager of the High Prairie location with more than 10 years experience.

Copeland has been employed with Fountain Tire for more than a decade and has the knowledge and experience to serve the needs of customers.

“We look forward to working with the communities and remember, we are all on the road together,” Copeland says.

“We thank you for your support and we look forward to working with you in the not-too-distant future.”

He and the staff are eager to serve needs of customers.

“Our dedicated staff is always willing to help 24 hours a day seven days a week as our call service is second to none,” Copeland says.

“We thrive to excel in our service to our communities in the area.”

Copeland and staff look forward to serving the Falher area.

“Don’t forget, it’s not just a great farming community, but also has many industries related to the tire needs, such as the oilfield, logging, construction, road maintenance, municipal needs, emergency service workers’ needs,” Copeland says.

He says the staff offers a deep understanding of the trade.

“We offer extensive knowledge in the tire industry, including our Farm and Off the Road program by Carl McMahon, who works not only for Fountain Tire, brings with him 25 years of tire-related services in all fields of the industry.

He is the Peace region sales and service manager based in Grande Prairie, but works directly with northern Alberta stores.

“He is eager to help in any way possible,” Copeland says.

He can be reached by cell at (780) 297-0021.

“He has a weigh scale system in his truck to carry out weight studies on your farm equipment to optimize your fleet of tractors, carts, seeders, four-wheel drives and front-wheel assist units,” Copeland says.

“This important feature allows your equipment to run smoothly, has the proper air pressure in your tires for your applications.

Call (780)-837-2293 McMahon and set up an appointment.

“He would be happy to come out to your location, and talk about you tire needs and answer any related questions you might,” Copeland says .Copeland is also active in the community.

When he’s not working hard for his customers, he’s always going back to his community as a sports coach or volunteer where needed.