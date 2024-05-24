Corn roast will highlight McLennan Volunteer Appreciation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan has decided to try a different avenue in regard to its annual volunteer appreciation event.

Council decided at its May 13 meeting to hold a fall corn roast Sept. 26.

Different ways to recognize community volunteers has occurred in the past. This year, with summer fast approaching, council decided to wait until fall since no plans were made.

“(We) must do it before summer holidays before people are gone,” suggested CAO Lorraine Willier in opening discussion.

“Either now or in the fall and have a corn roast,” suggested Councillor Sue Delauriers.

“A fall event would be appropriate,” Councillor Margaret Jacob agreed.

Council traditionally selects a volunteer-of-the-year but invites all volunteers to the event as a way of showing appreciation.

More details will be announced as the event nears.