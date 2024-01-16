Correction to Print Edition: Town of HP Employee fired after allegations of theft emerge for alleged theft

Editor’s note: In the print edition it is reported that Town of HP CAO Bill McKennan reported on the termination. In fact, the delegation revealed of the termination of the employee. This fact was not disputed or confirmed by McKennan nor any member of town council. South Peace News apologizes for the error. It should be noted the employee was in fact terminated.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – A Town of High Prairie employee working in the recreation department had his job terminated last week, CAO Bill McKennan revealed at council’s meeting Jan. 9.

POPS Home Hardware co-owner Ron Shunter attended the meeting as a delegation and told council the details of how he found out about the alleged crime.

Shunter told council the employee was charging item(s) purchased at POPS to the recreation board, then taking them to Super Bucks Pawn where he sold the merchandise and kept the cash.

The name of the employee will not be released unless charges are laid. Shunter asked council if charges would be laid and was promptly told it was a personnel matter.

“It’s a town taxpayer matter,” replied Shunter.

“It’s a serious issue, criminal charges should be pursued,” he added.

It is not known how many items were allegedly stolen.

The individual did not appear on the High Prairie court docket Jan. 8.

Shunter was not finished with council, however. He told them POPS did $38,000 worth of business with the Town last year and asked who was monitoring the purchases.

“Is it (purchases) being audited?” he asked, as he gave council a package listing the purchases.

Shunter added the Town does not do business properly, in his opinion. He suggested purchases should be preauthorized, then submitted for final approval.

“Something has to change, in my opinion,” he said.

“There appears to be no accountability,” he added, seeing it was he who discovered the matter and not town administration.

Shunter was promised the Town would look at the matter.

“I’m expecting some discussions and follow-up,” said Shunter.

“We’ll get back to you on that,” promised Mayor Brian Panasiuk.