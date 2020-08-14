Corvette crashes into Peace River home

by Susan Thompson

RCMP Alberta Media Relations

“…he lost control, skidded across three lawns, came through his fence and yard and struck Blake’s neighbour’s house.” Rob Blake, Facebook to the Peace River General Forum

group.

Peace Regional RCMP announced Aug. 13 they have found the owner of the luxury car that crashed into a Peace River home, thanks to tips from the public. However, they have not named the owner or driver.

Local sources say Jeremy Hand of Avenge Energy Services Ltd. is the owner of the Corvette ZR1 that crashed into the house.

Police were notified at 9:12 pm on Aug. 10 that a black/grey Corvette had smashed into a home on 90 St.

In a post and comments on Facebook to the Peace River General Forum group, Rob Blake says the driver was passing a car in the 50 km per hour zone on Shaftesbury when he lost control, skidded across three lawns, came through his fence and yard and struck Blake’s neighbour’s house.

“Although we’re confident we’ve identified the person associated to the vehicle through public information, the investigation is a little more complex than it may appear on the surface and is on-going at this time.” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Dave Browne

RCMP Alberta Media Relations

The Corvette then fled south on Highway 684, and while police made extensive patrols, they were unable to locate the vehicle at that time. They asked the public for help locating the owner and driver.

Blake also says while the owner and driver has been contacted and he has personally spoken with them, he is not naming the person publicly.

Asked by the South Peace News whether Hand is indeed the Corvette’s owner, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Dave Browne will neither confirm or deny it.

In an emailed statement, Browne says, “Although we’re confident we’ve identified the person associated to the vehicle through public information, the investigation is a little more complex than it may appear on the surface and is on-going at this time.”

Browne says police are unable to name the person or business charged until such time as charges are officially sworn, which he says he anticipates will likely be early next week.

Hand owns Avenge Energy Services, a fluid management company based in Peace River with branches in Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, and Fort Saskatchewan. The company is well-known locally for its success in expanding to serve all of western Canada and for its regular financial support of charitable efforts, such as most recently donating 40 backpacks to the Peace River Rotaract Packed Packs Project.

Avenge had not responded to a request for comment by press time.