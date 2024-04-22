Cost of new gravel trucks increases

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has increased its 2024 capital budget to purchase two new gravel trucks that exceed budget amounts by $36,000 combined.

At its regular meeting March 27, council first approved a motion to increase the capital budget by $17,000 for a tandem-axle gravel truck ordered in 2023 with funding from the equipment replacement reserve.

The 2023 capital budget for the truck with attachments was set at $250,000 with $189,700 allocated to the truck alone, said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

“The supplier of the tandem-axle truck notified us that the cost has increased to $206,700 due to the change in monetary exchange rates with the United States.”

He added the increase of cost does not come as a complete surprise.

“As noted to council in 2023, suppliers for these tenders are not guaranteeing delivery dates and, in some cases, not providing firm pricing, indicating that their pricing is for budget purposes only,” Cymbaluk told council.

Second, council approved a motion to increase the capital budget by $19,000 for a tandem-axle plow-gravel truck ordered in 2023 with funding from the equipment replacement reserve.

The 2023 capital budget for the truck was set at $412,000, including attachments with $199,000 allocated to the truck alone, Cymbaluk said.

“The supplier of the tandem-axle truck notified us that the cost has increased to $218,900 due to the change in monetary exchange rates with the United States.”

Cymbaluk says the new prices of the trucks are firm.

“This will be the final price,” he said.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux questioned the delays in delivery dates.

“Are delivery dates guaranteed by the manufacturers?” Chalifoux asked.

Cymbaluk responded.

“They’re backed up on orders,” Cymbaluk said.

He added the County ordered two 2023 trucks last summer.

However, the company didn’t start the process to put the order on line.

“Even if we order them now, it will take about 18 months to deliver.”

Cymbaluk noted that the new order will upgrade the model year to 2024 or 2025.

For both trucks, suppliers are different from the attachment suppliers, which is why there are two separate orders and prices for both trucks.

Gravel trucks are scheduled to be replaced every 10 years and are equipped for a gravel box for hauling material, he said.

Plow-gravel trucks are scheduled to be replaced every seven years and are equipped with attachments for winter maintenance on paved roads and a gravel box to haul material in the summer.

After five years, the plow-gravel truck is transferred to either the High Prairie or the Swan Hills Airport to plow the runway, the taxiway and the apron to extend the useful life of the truck since urea is used instead of sand and salt in winter maintenance.