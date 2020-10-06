Cottingham steps up ladder to BLC fire chief

Jason Cottingham became the new fire chief for Big Lakes County Fire Services Sept. 21.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has recruited a new fire chief from within its own ranks.



Jason Cottingham became the fire chief Sept. 21, responsible for Big Lakes County Fire Services.



He brings experience of more than 20 years as a local firefighter and employed with Alberta Forestry for almost 25 years in wildfire service.



“Through both Alberta Wildfire and fire services, I have gained a wealth of training and experience over the years,” Cottingham says.



“Numerous courses and certifications have given me the tools to become the fire chief for the county.”



He was employed with Alberta Forestry since 1996 in various capacities as a wildfire management specialist, senior forester and forester.



When he came to High Prairie in 1991, Cottingham worked in the summers as a wildland firefighter while going to the University of Montana and then stayed fulltime in 1996.



As the Big Lakes fire chief, he is ambitious to build the fire services with halls and crews in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



“My first goal is to get to know our volunteer firefighters who commit their time and energy to make fire services function,” Cottingham says.



“The second goal is to support fire services to meet the community’s expectations in their time of need.”



He has served many years on both the county fire department for the Grouard fire district and the last 20 years on High Prairie Fire Department.



Cottingham served various roles in High Prairie department and was assistant fire chief in charge of training for the past several years.



He has long had a passion to serve and protect his community.



“I have resided in this community for quite some time, and I’ve always been part of fire services with one organization or another,” Cottingham says.



“I like helping people and working with like-minded individuals who want to serve their community.



“I know I can make a difference within the community by supporting our volunteers and the people we serve.”



The new fire chief values those who serve in the county’s five fire districts.



“Big Lakes County Fire Services is driven by its volunteers,” Cottingham says.



“We are always recruiting new firefighters.”



Full training is provided.



“The county will teach you the skills necessary to become a safe and effective firefighter,” Cottingham says.



They will be trained for certain roles.



“Not all firefighters have to walk into a burning building,” Cottingham says. “But instead, we assign firefighters where they can best support the service based on their time, skills, and energy.”



To become a firefighter or for more information on the Big Lakes fire department, contact Cottingham by phone at (780) 523-8778 or e-mail to [email protected]