Council cancels last meeting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The current High Prairie town council may have held its last meeting.

Council decided at its Sept. 28 meeting to cancel the Oct. 12 meeting, to be held just before the Oct. 18 municipal election.

Councillors proposed the simple question: to meet or not to meet?

“There’s nothing in the [Municipal Government Act] that says you can’t,” advised CAO Rod Risling.

“Some do not meet. It’s a proactive thing a lot of municipalities do.”

Council decided to not hold the meeting seeing it was only six days before the election.

However, council reserves the right to call a special meeting should the need arise.

The matter arose again during councillor reports when Councillor Brian Gilroy asked if he should attend the next three committee meetings.

“Do we stop [attending] committee meetings?” he asked.

Risling gave the same answer as council meetings.

“[They] may need you for quorum,” he said, adding he would not know the agenda and how urgent the business was to be handled.

“Use your own judgment on meetings coming up,” advised Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

There will be a minimum of three new faces on the new council. Councillors Michael Long and Arlen Quartly did not seek re-election while a vacant seat arose after the resignation of Councillor Debbie Rose Oct. 27, 2020.