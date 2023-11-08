Council contributes to banquet

The Town of High Prairie will be contributing $500 to the annual Elders Banquet, hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The Centre’s project coordinator/intake worker, Bev L’Hirondelle, wrote council Oct. 12 with the request to support the popular event, scheduled for Dec. 9.

“All Elders hold a respected and revered place within our community structure, and this event is held in their honour because they have so timelessly contributed so much to our society,” wrote L’Hirondelle.

“This one night a year also gives the Elders a night of fellowship and an old-time dance with friends.”