Council, Dairy Queen developer working together

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is moving full steam ahead and co-operating with the developer to prepare infrastructure for the construction and opening of Dairy Queen in the west end by the West Prairie River.

Council agreed at its July 12 meeting to spend an estimated $96,725.20 from its water reserve to cover the cost of relocating the water line and registering an easement across the property of 5120-53 Ave. The money for the project will come from council’s water reserve with any cost savings returned to the reserve.

The water line at the site was installed in the 1960s. Due to the design of Dairy Queen, the existing water line needs to be relocated to the west. The developer has agreed in principle to grant the easement at no cost if the line is moved.

Public Works Supt. Vern Walker recommended the option passed, adding no development permit has yet been applied for, which would take three weeks to wind its way through the legal process. He estimated the job to relocate the line would take one week.

Despite being near the river, council heard they did not need permission from the federal Oceans and Fisheries department because the line was not crossing the river.

Interim CAO Herman Minderlein added it was a good time to upgrade infrastructure.

“[The water line] should be good for a long period of time,” he said.