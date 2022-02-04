Council deadlocked during STARS debate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a classic stalemate and no one was budging.

High Prairie town council debated a donation to Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service [STARS] air ambulance at its Jan. 25 meeting but three motions tied 3-3 and were subsequently defeated.

As a result, council had to ignore the request until its next meeting.

Councillor James Waikle was absent at the meeting prompting the tie votes.

Glenda Farnden, senior municipal relations liaison for STARS, attended the meeting by Zoom. Afterwards, council debate began. STARS is requesting $8,000 a year for four years.

“They’re hurting like everyone else,” noted Mayor Brian Panasiuk regarding STARS’ fundraising efforts.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse was quite vocal about cutting donations and sponsorship at council’s Jan. 15 budget meeting by asking, “Is it ethically correct to collect from taxpayers and [donate to organizations]?” and continued her opposition.

“We have to get real about this” she said.

“To collect money to give to charities. I can’t support that.”

Councillor Donna Deynaka did not totally disagree with Stenhouse but added STARS may be an exception.

“I think that is something we should maintain. I would still like to support STARS.”

Stenhouse had some support for cuts, first from Councillor Therese Yacyshyn.

“I really don’t feel we can work with that full amount,” she said.

“Maybe $5,000. It really is needed. It serves the people of the area when it’s really needed most.”

Councillor John Dunn supported sponsorship saying the 21 missions flown locally were at a low cost.

“Less than $500 per incident. That’s incredible,” he said.

“Let’s be conscientious of what that means to our community.”

Councillor Sacha Martens did not dispute the value of STARS but recognized council was tight for money.

“I think it’s an invaluable service,” she said, noting the service would not stop if council did not contribute any money.

“When times are good, let’s be charitable. I realize how sensitive STARS is. . .I would support pulling that sponsorship funding.”

Panasiuk supported STARS.

“They’re a great service. . .residents are never upset we contribute to STARS. Keep funding them but at a lower level.”

A first motion to contribute $4,000 in 2022 and revisit the donation in 2023 was defeated with Dunn, Panasiuk and Yacyshyn in favour while Deynaka, Martens and Stenhouse were opposed.

“Are we listening to our people?” asked Stenhouse.

“Let’s just rip the Band-Aid off and say, ‘I’m sorry!’ until we get back on our feet,” she added.

A second motion to suspend any donation in 2022 was then defeated.

Stenhouse and Martens persisted.

“The times have changed [COVID], we have to stop this,” said Stenhouse.

Martens added council has to focus on their situation.

“Sponsorships are nice to have. Lift stations and roads are a must,” she said. “For this year our budget has to reflect the changes. . .we have our own issues to deal with.”

Dunn then asked council a simple question.

“Ask those 21 people. . .if that $500 was worth it.

A motion to table was then defeated. The only option left was to forget the matter until the next meeting.

CAO Rod Risling noted council still has $33,000 in its budget to give away from it total of $39,000.