Council endorses efforts to better lives of seniors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a Grouard community organization that is applying for a grant that promotes seniors.

At its regular meeting Oct. 12, council agreed to send a of support for the Grouard Seniors’ Community Club in its application for a grant from the New Horizons For Seniors Program.

The club is seeking money to expand its services to seniors through more lunches, snow plowing and shovelling, and continuing to mow lawns, says Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

“The Grouard Seniors’ Community Club is a key organization in our region’s seniors’ community support groups,” says the letter from Reeve Robert Nygaard.

“Their purpose is to provide friendly and social engagements and to be a caring support to members of the community.

“We believe that our seniors should have ample opportunity to lead active and fulfilled lives.”

New Horizons is a federal grant funding stream that provides up to $25,000 in program funds for projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being, Reynolds says.

“The objectives of the program are to promote volunteerism, engage seniors in the community through the mentorship of others, expand awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse, support the social participation and inclusion of seniors and to provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors,” Reynolds says.