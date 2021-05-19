Council gives OK to Faust shop

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Faust campground owner has been given the green light to construct a large maintenance shop.



At it regular meeting May 12, Big Lakes County council approved a development permit for Bay Shore Resort on conditions.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard owns the resort and excused himself from the discussion and decision.



He plans to construct a 90-foot-by-40-foot shop at Bay Shore Resort located in a direct control land-use district.



The recommendation was presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“A notice of the proposed development was posted on the lot in accordance with the land-use bylaw,” Olansky says.



“We received no written comments.”



Council approved setbacks from the property lines. The building must be built with a front setback of 18.3 metres [60 feet], rear setback of 61 metres [200 feet], eastside setback of 12.2 metres [40 feet] and westside setback of 18.3 metres [60 feet].



The development must start within 12 months of the date the permit is issued.



Under the permit, the applicant will be financially responsible during the construction for any damage by the applicant, the applicant’s employees, suppliers, agents or contractors to any public or private property.



Since council passed a motion July 25, 2018 to approve a development permit, staff discovered another issue, Olansky reports.



The application required a variance to the south rear yard setback, Olansky says.



The applicant proposes to construct the new shop in the same location as an old tarp shed that has been removed.



The shop will encroach onto the adjacent property to the south which is also owned by Bay Shore Resort Inc.



An encroachment agreement is registered on title for the proposed development.



Olansky says the development is consistent with Faust area structure plan.



The property is in the north residential and recreation character area of the area structure plan and is designated as recreational/seasonal under the land-use concept map.



A direct control district gives council decision-making powers for the development and subdivision of lands which are inappropriate for control by traditional land-use districts.