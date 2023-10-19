Council holds line on gas, electric franchise fees

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is a way for the Town of McLennan to raise a little bit of money but it would mean higher utility costs to residents.

Therefore, town council decided at its Oct. 10 meeting to keep the franchise fees for gas and electricity the same.

“I feel we raised taxes already so I feel it (should) remain the same,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

Others agreed.

Each year ATCO notifies council of its franchise agreement to supply gas and electricity to the town. ATCO pays council a fee for doing business in town. The fee charged is passed along to customers on their utility bills.

Council received letters from ATCO informing them that gas revenues for 2024 are estimated at $58,271 whereas electricity would generate an expected $31,547.51. Gas revenue was $65,728 in 2023 so it is expected to decrease by $7,457 in 2024.

All figures are estimates and can change due to customer operations and weather.

“We’re still making a profit, right?” Mayor Jason Doris asked CAO Lorraine Willier.

“Yes,” she replied.

“What can we use those funds for?” asked Delaurier.

Willier replied the money has in the past gone into general revenue.

Council will consider possibly raising the fees next year in time for 2025