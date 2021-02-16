Council notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fireworks illegal in town

Town of High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported he made a post on Facebook regarding the use of fireworks in town.

Fact is, they are illegal.

He said the post seemed to work.

“The word is out there regarding the concern and issues of fireworks,” he added.

Cisaroski wrote setting off fireworks is in contravention of the Town’s Fire Protection Bylaw and Noise Bylaw. He added most towns in Alberta have similar bylaws.

The fine is $100.

Fire department rating above average

Town of High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski delivered some good news regarding a recently completed review of the department.

“Our review was reported to be an 83.5 per cent compliance rating,” he said at the Feb. 9 meeting.

Cisaroski added “most departments” score a rating of only 60-65 per cent.

Despite the impressive score, Cisaroski strives to do better.

“We have some items to work on and improve, but overall, we are on the right path to correct operations.”

Service in North need protection

At its Jan. 26 meeting, High Prairie town council supported a request from the Town of High Level regarding the possible closure of the its Flight Service Station.

During discussion, council noted any reduction of service would have a negative impact on the safety of aviators and the public and passengers they serve.

“I think its very important we protect the northern region,” said Councillor Brian Gilroy, summing up council’s stand.

The High Level Airport is also a designated air ambulance site. About 1,150 Medevac flights leave the airport each year with another 960 departing the Fort Vermilion Airport.

If the Flight Service Station closes, pilots will have to rely on weather information from Edmonton which has proven to be unreliable.

“The Town of High Level is of the opinion that eliminating FSS staff and their expertise and services. . .would not be in the best interest of pilots and aviation safety,” they wrote.

Request to waive fee denied

A request to waive all fire suppression fees during a fire Nov. 5, 2020 at 4709-52 Ave. was denied by council at its Jan. 26 meeting.

CAO Rod Risling was opposed to waiving the fee because it meant everyone else in town had to pay.

“Everybody knows they should have insurance,” he said

“It’s unfortunate, other property owners should not have to [pay].”

Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed saying council spends a lot of money providing the department with proper vehicles and gear.

He suggested a payment plan to soften the blow.

“It’s a very big price tag,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“It’s a huge loss to the person,” he added.

“Unfortunately, it’s a very tough call for us,” said Gilroy.

Louis Bellrose and Pearl Sandor were residing in the home at the time of the fire. The fire started in a nearby shed.