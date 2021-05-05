Council Notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Town hires new peace officer

High Prairie’s senior peace officer Alan Bloom informed council at its April 27 meeting that the second peace officer position is filled.

Bloom says Lyndon Moore will join staff starting May 1 in a Community Peace Officer 1 position.

Bloom says Moore comes from Calgary and is “an experienced officer”.

Fine revenue down, notices mayor

Mayor Brian Panasiuk questioned senior peace officer Alan Bloom why provincial and municipal fine revenues were down.

After three months this year, provincial fine revenue was $14,765 compared to $75,930 last year.

Similarly, municipal fine revenue has dropped to $7,906 from $13,073 last year in the first three months this year. It is a drop of $66,332 in revenue.

Bloom replied one less officer was out on the streets and he expected numbers to rise once Moore began work May 1.

The Town of High Prairie receives 60 per cent of provincial fines and 100 per cent of municipal fines.

In another portion of Bloom’s report, he said three unsightly notices were mailed and only 22 dog licenses were not renewed compared to 226 mailed.

Council proceeds with property sale

The Town of High Prairie has acquired four properties through tax sale.

The problem is, they don’t want them. Council would rather have people own them and contribute taxes rather than upkeep them with no tax revenue.

Council agreed at its April 27 meeting to proceed with the sale by listing them with local real estate companies. The potential sale includes an inspection beforehand.

CAO Rod Risling suggested to list the properties and see if “we have any bites”.

Council joins internet lobby

The Alberta Rural Connectivity Coalition [ARCC] is receiving the support of High Prairie town council.

ARCC’s mandate is to ensure “access to a high-speed internet connection at affordable rates is a basic right for all Albertans. All levels of government must take immediate steps to ensure that those Albertans without access to a high-speed internet connection, including those in rural, remote, First Nations communities and Metis settlements, are connected to a modern internet connection at an affordable rate.”

There is no cost to support ARCC and join the lobby. AARC lobbies government to provide funding or “other forms of regulatory relief” to provide the service.

Town will not support BLC’s resolution

Citing it was a duplication of a resolution already presented, High Prairie town council will not be supporting Big Lakes County’s request for a resolution of its own.

Big Lakes County brought forward a motion last year at the Rural Municipalities Association that requested the Government of Alberta implement legislation that would require a mandatory notice of one year before implementing any action that would have the effect of decreasing revenue or increasing required expenses for municipalities.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted the resolution was similar to others already made so duplication was not needed, council agreed.