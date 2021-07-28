Council notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s official! Risling is CAO!

At its June 22 meeting, Rod Risling was appointed as the permanent CAO for the Town of High Prairie.

Council went into closed session for 17 minutes before coming out of the session and approving the motion.

Risling started as CAO in late August 2020 on a probationary period. He replaced Brian Martinson, who retired after 29 years of service to the Town and CAO since October 2015.

Risling brings 30 years of public service to the position and has served other municipalities including Peace River and Grande Prairie.

New fire truck arrives

High Prairie’s newest fire truck has arrived and is in service!

The new truck replaces the 1993 unit. The 28-year-old truck has been retired and is for sale.

High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says the new truck has added safety features for the members and some new innovations for firefighting.

At council’s July 13 meeting, Cisaroski wrote in a report it is tradition to physically push the new unit into the truck bay to officially put it into service.

“All our members willingly pushed it into place and transferred all equipment over to the new fire truck,” he added.

Cisaroski is looking into options for selling the old truck and asked council for ideas.

Efforts at Esso lot frustrating

Councillor Michael Long again expressed frustration over the empty Esso lot across from the Town of High Prairie office.

Long, who has repeatedly announced he is not seeking re-election in the Oct. 18 municipal election, had some unkind words for Esso at council’s July 13 meeting.

“I will be thanking them for their non-civic duty,” he said.

The gas station was demolished just over 20 years ago on May 16, 2001. Efforts to sell the property or have it redeveloped into a park are so far futile.

Council keeps its promise

High Prairie town council made a promise to the High Prairie Horseshoe Club and agreed to honour that promise at its July 13 meeting.

In 2020, council promised the club to provide free rent at the two arenas and Performing Arts Centre for the Western Canada Classic and Canadian Horseshoe Championship tournaments.

However, both were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic and rescheduled for 2022. A letter confirming the 2022 donation was required by the club as it plans the 2022 events.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse was concerned such as decision would “tie the next council’s hands” but Mayor Brian Panasiuk added a promise was made.

He was concerned; however, the horseshoe club was given free rent but the High Prairie Gun Club is charged for their annual Gun and Sportsman Show.

“Why one and not the other?” he asked.

“That’s the only thing that bothers me about it.”

Councillor Michael Long added both horseshoe tournaments would benefit the town.

“This will be a good showcase for High Prairie.”

The tournament is expected to draw world-class competitors, visitors and officials in the hundreds.