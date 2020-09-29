Council notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Priority based budgeting examined

High Prairie town council approved a request by Mayor Brian Panasiuk to participate in a priority based budgeting Webinar Sept. 30.

Panasiuk told council he received an e-mail inviting council to take part.

Town CAO Rod Risling told council he has experience in such budgeting and said, “It’s a substantial amount of work” and that administration would not have the manpower to do it in 2021.

Panasiuk suggested Risling, treasurer Rita Maure and up to two members of council participate.

Councillor Brian Gilroy and Judy Stenhouse opposed the motion allowing only Panasiuk to attend.

Never too late to learn

Councillors who did not attend any of the educational sessions provided by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association need not worry.

Councillor Brian Gilroy told council all of the sessions are still available online, and he could provide links to every presentation.

Gilroy added coucillors could then “watch at your leisure”.

Only Gilroy and Councillor Debbie Rose registered and took part in selected sessions provided Sept. 16-23.

Toll bridge at Tompkins Landing

Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported on the recent Northern Alberta Elected Leaders meeting.

He reported the Alberta government was looking into building a toll bridge at Tompkins Landing, which crosses the Peace River northeast of Manning toward La Crete and Fort Vermilion.

However, Panasiuk reported the government currently has no legislation to govern the proposal.

Add pool manager to Risling’s duties

Councillor Debbie Rose reported that indoor pool manager Gayla Arams resigned, leaving Rod Risling in charge for now.

In other recreation committee news, Rose reported that they will have to look into policies governing which logos are placed on the ice on both arenas.

FCSS hampers shortage expected

Councillor Judy Stenhouse reported the annual Big Lakes FCSS Christmas hamper program may be downsized this year.

“The price of groceries has skyrocketed,” said Stenhouse.

Therefore, donations may not cover the cost of food for the hampers this year.

FCSS 61 hampers on Dec. 19, 2019.

“We will be helping 155 people; 84 adults and 71 children,” said Nicole Hanna, FCSS manager at the time.

In 2018, FCSS gave 13 fewer hampers.

Each hamper includes a turkey, potatoes, carrots, stuffing, corn, buns, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, milk, butter and oranges.

Children in the family also received one gift.

Please contact Big Lakes FCSS at [780] 523-5955 to donate.