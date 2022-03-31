Council OKs flood repair investigation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Loss of land is creeping up on the Town of High Prairie public works shop and council will have to deal with the matter soon.

One proposal is the construction of a new public works shop, council heard at its March 22 meeting.

However, to do so council must receive approval from the Alberta government to shift money intended for erosion repair to building a new shop and it’s what exactly what they did.

CAO Rod Risling explained in a report the most recent damage occurred in April 2020’s spring flood toward the northeast corner of the shop. Council made an application to the Disaster Relief Program in December 2020 and were approved, but no exact figure cited. Later, in April 2021, council was told they would receive $950,000 for the project and the lagoon damage.

“The current lagoon repair is estimated at about $160,000 leaving $790,000 for the riverbank,” wrote Risling to council.

But there is a catch. The grant to repair the riverbank only restores the bank to its original state and, Risling told council, the estimated cost of the riverbank project is about $1.3 million.

“It is difficult to estimate when the erosion will impact the building,” wrote Risling to council.

Currently, the river is about 30 feet away from the shop.

After discussion the matter, council agreed a new building may be in order.

The original shop was built in 1970 with additions in 1976 and in the 1990s. Today, it includes 11,600 square feet and “is nearing the end of its life”, wrote Risling.

A new, similar sized building is estimated to cost $2.9 million with the provincial government providing about 45 per cent of the cost.

“Rather than repair the riverbank. . .it may be more practical to put it toward a new shop,” said Risling.

“It’s a no-brainer for us,” said Councillor James Waikle in supporting the proposal.

In the meantime, Councillor Judy Stenhouse suggested asking the Lesser Slave Watershed Council for money to deal with erosion.

“Stabilize the bank, just plant willows,” suggested Waikle.

“That’s just a stop-gap until we get the new building built,” he added.

Risling told council there was plenty of land away from the riverbank to build.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk suggested council take a tour of all facilities in town later this spring to look at concerns, including the erosion problem.