Council praised on payment option

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A decision by Big Lakes County earlier this year to let residents pay bills by credit card is proving to be very popular!

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt expressed her pleasure at council’s meeting July 10.

“Well-received” is how she described feedback, adding she has also told residents that council is not making money off the three per cent charge; rather, it is merely the cost of the transaction.

CAO David Reynolds agreed.

“We’re not here to make money out of credit card services,” he said.

Councillors did not say at the meeting they had any complaints, but agreed more education on the three per cent charge was needed, and agreed to advertise that fact in their newsletters.

Council agreed at its March 27 meeting to accept credit card payments through the Virtual City Hall computer system. Residents can pay their property taxes, utilities and other products and service.

At the same meeting, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotiuk noted the three per cent charge was “not a money grab.”

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart added residents were requesting to pay by credit card when she worked at the former M.D. of Big Lakes, the predecessor to Big Lakes County. It was at least before 2013 when Stewart was first elected.