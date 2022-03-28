Council prepared to roll the dice

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is a risk High Prairie town council is reluctantly willing to take.

Council decided at its March 22 meeting to not proceed with replacing the aging concrete ice pad in the Sports Palace arena this summer, and wait until next year.

“We know it’s not in very good [shape],” CAO Rod Risling told council during his report.

“It’s beyond its life,” he added.

Problems have arisen. As Risling said, it is “the season of issuing requests for proposals” and council is doing so on several projects. Regarding the pad, however, the time needed to sign the contract and get the work done before two major horseshoe tournaments occur is extremely tight.

The Western Canada Classic Horseshoe Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 13-14. One week later, the Canadian Horseshoe Championships are also coming to town Aug. 20-21.

“Any slip-up [delay] would cause some issues,” said Risling.

If delayed one year, council could plan to not book any events in the arena in the spring and summer of 2023 when the Sports Palace is closed for an estimated three months.

The only good news is grants from the Alberta government were not cut in the recent budget, but how much money is earmarked for the pad is now known.

Estimated cost to replace the pad is $800,000.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse tried to assess the risk in the delay by asking Risling.

“We’re hoping it works out,” Risling replied.

He added if one more break occurred in a certain area beneath the pad, “We won’t have ice”.

Discussion shifted toward fundraising, as suggested by Councillor Donna Deynaka.

“If we put it off for a year, it gives it a chance to happen,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“It involves the community,” said Deynaka. “It’s a focal point for the community.”

Panasiuk said it would take “a couple of people” to get the project started and preferred the [user] groups to lead it.

Deynaka agreed, suggesting to get the word out now.

“Maybe someone in the community would take the lead,” she said.

Councillor James Waikle was optimistic there would be money available.

“There’s a provincial election [scheduled for the spring of 2023] and [politicians] like to throw money around” he said.

A contract to install artificial ice in the Sports Palace was signed by council in Oct. 24, 1966.