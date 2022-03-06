Council pulls plug on charging station

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A grant covering 100 per cent of the cost to install an electric vehicle charging station in High Prairie was denied by council at its Feb. 22 meeting.

CAO Rod Risling brought forth the matter saying it would be “prudent” for council to proceed with the grant application; however, only Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Councillor James Waikle were in favour.

Councillors Donna Deynaka, John Dunn, Sacha Martens, Judy Stenhouse, and Therese Yacyshyn voted to receive the matter for information.

Risling researched the Electric Vehicle Charging Program grant from the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre and brought it to council.

“. . .the Town will at some point likely be required to make an investment in this technology,” he wrote to council.

“With the grant, acquiring this technology now has limited financial impacts. Based on discussions with the installer, there is very little maintenance that is required to operate.”

Risling added fees charged to the customer would be left up to council to decide the profit from the service, which would not provide “significant” revenue.

Councillors were divided. Stenhouse was the first to speak noting there were already two electric charging stations in town.

“Who’s paying for the electricity? How does this work?” she asked.

Risling replied the fee charged would be 100 reimbursable.

Stenhouse added she went to a dealership and spoke on the matter. She noted hybrid vehicles were selling locally, not purely electric vehicles.

“The dealerships aren’t selling them.”

Stenhouse added that the grant, albeit not directly using Town funds, was still taxpayer’s money.

“I can’t support that. It’s a grant. . .a waste of money.”

“I agree totally with Stenhouse,” said Dunn.

Waikle disagreed.

“The way of the future is the electric vehicle,” he said, adding the global plan is to phase out gas-powered vehicles within 15 years.

“2035, it’s not that [far away]. That’s how close it is.

“It’s a grant. As a Town it’s not costing us,” Waikle added. “We’ll be ahead of the curve.”

He also expressed concern if council denied the proposal they would be seen as not being progressive.

“I think that passing up on a grant like this, it’s foolish,” Waikle said, adding he would not like council to be caught in the Stone Age.

“In 15 years. . .they’ll be electric. Take advantage of a grant that isn’t coming out of our coffers.”

Yacyshyn also had concerns.

“I’d be more opposed if this was something that was going to cost us money,” she said.

Stenhouse persisted after hearing the charging station may be installed at the arena.

“So, we should have a gas station at the arena, too.”

Martens was opposed after looking at the big picture after questioning the cost of ownership. She said it made more sense to have the station in Vancouver or the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] where electric vehicles were sold. In cold weather, she added, electric vehicles were not practical in northern Alberta.

“You’d be hard-pressed to go to Kinuso,” she said, if the weather was -30C.

“Maybe things will change in 10-15 years. We’ll have to do some major [work] to get it up to code in 10 years.”

Dunn agreed.

“There is a good possibility we’ll lose money.”

As for Waikle’s claim drivers will all be driving electric vehicles by 2035, Dunn disagreed because better options are being developed all the time and the future can’t be predicted.

Deynaka agreed with Martens. She said in -30-40C weather electric car drivers wouldn’t get to Enilda before needing a charge.

“I don’t see the practicality of it. I don’t see the need to invest in having one at this point.”

Panasiuk spoke in favour.

“If we get a grant that’s not costing us, why wouldn’t we do it? There is not cost to us. If it doesn’t take off, we haven’t lost anything.

“For me, this is easy,” Panasiuk added. “When you’re getting something for free, why wouldn’t you do it? To me, we should do it.”

Martens disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s free. It’s the illusion of free.”

The only disadvantage, wrote Risling, is it would be another piece of equipment to monitor, clean and administer.