Council questions auditors

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has received a clean audit for the 2019 fiscal year but it didn’t stop council from asking questions during the auditor’s presentation Sept. 22.



Noel Chin, engagement partners, and Brian Law, manager, of Metrix Group Chartered Professional Accountants, attended the meeting to present the document and answer questions.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk asked several questions, almost all involving where and how much money does council have in unallocated capital reserves and allocated capital reserves.



“We’d like to know about that,” said Panasiuk.



He added council “counts on the auditors” to provide the information.



Chin replied they were not told to look for the information. He added his company does 55 municipal audits and follows public sector accounting practices.



“We can’t look at everything,” said Chin.



“It’s a little outside our scope.”



“For me, this is one of those policies that should be front and centre,” said Panasiuk. “Know where the money’s going.”



However, Chin said it was their job to “tackle the items that are high risk.”



“I wish I had looked at it,” he said. “There were bigger fish we had to look at.”



Chin added they did not receive what he called a “year-end binder” from administration, perfectly understandable due to all the change the last few months.



“We need to hear that and make sure it’s better moving forward,” said Panasiuk.



Chin assured council the money was in their accounts and nothing was wrong.



“There are no malicious efforts to cook the books,” he said.



Discussion turned on how to know what each of the capital accounts has.



“It’s all in one pot now,” said Panasiuk. “We’ll have to make decisions on how to split it up.”



Years ago, council used to have the accounts split but they were combined. To know where capital money was allocated, administration would have to research every motion dating back years.



But that will not happen.



“There’s no use going back and trying to figure it out,” said Panasiuk.