Council rezones land to allow tourist home

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The owner of a residential property near Kinuso will be allowed to add a tourist home on his property.

Big Lakes County passed second and third readings at its Sept. 13 meeting to amend its land-use bylaw to add tourist home as a discretionary use in the residential (CR) district.

The owner of the property, Brian Hanna, attended the public hearing held during the meeting to speak in favour of his proposal. He told council when he purchased the property he was looking for “this type of opportunity” to provide to people.

However, a problem quickly arose when he bought the land. He believed it was zoned for recreational purposes when it was not. It prompted him to apply for the amendment.

Hanna added he spoke to neighbours and developers nearby who had no issues.

“Our goal is to provide something that is attractive to families,” said Hanna.

“I’ve had no negative (feedback) from the neighbours I’ve chatted with.”

Kinuso resident Cody Dietz attended the public hearing and spoke in favour of Hanna’s development. He has also purchased lots in the area with the same vision as Hanna.

Before passing third reading, council was advised the land-use bylaw amendment would affect all lands in the county.

“Done deal,” Reeve Robert Nygaard told Hanna.

“Good luck,” added Councillor Ann Stewart.

Hanna’s next step is to apply for the proper development permits.