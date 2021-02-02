Council shuns late broadband application

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A request to have a second company provide much-needed future broadband service to High Prairie was shot down by council at its Jan. 26 meeting.



At least for now!



Council entered into an agreement with Canadian Fiber Optic Jan. 7 to move forward with its proposal.



However, Xplornet e-mailed Mayor Brian Panasiuk Jan. 21 [well after the deadline] with another proposal and asked for a letter of support from council.



In opening debate, Panasiuk said the government may look at Xplornet more favourably because “they are a larger corporation”. Each company bidding for the right to provide the service is eligible to apply for the Universal Broadband Fund grant program.



“In my opinion, I don’t think it will hurt the Fiber Optic proposal,” said Panasiuk.



“If it comes through, then great.”



Most councillors opposed the mayor’s suggestion.



Councillor Donna Deynaka asked why Xplornet did not respond to the request for proposals when all bids were considered.



“We made a commitment to go with Fiber Optic,” said Deynaka.



Panasiuk said it did not mean they had to discard Fiber Optic’s agreement, adding having two interested parties were better than one.



“This [Xplornet] is a major provider in Canada,” he said, adding he did not care who provided the broadband service as long as it “gets here”.



However, councillors Brian Gilroy and Michael Long disagreed.



“I am very much against this letter of support,” said Gilroy.



He added it was “unethical” to support Xplornet and “We need to have some integrity” during the process.



Long agreed.



“They [Canadian Fiber Optic] came to us and we negotiated in good faith.



“It’s distasteful,” Long added, saying he would vote against and support Deynaka and Long.



Councillor Stenhouse also voted against Xplornet’s request, also citing integrity.



Xplornet can be considered later if Canadian Fiber Optic’s proposal falls apart.



In its proposal, Xplornet wrote it was submitting a “large scale application” to the Universal Broadband Fund to support a $200 million investment in Alberta.



“Specifically, in Big Lakes County we will be submitting a request which get backbone fibre to our numerous towers servicing the area and also be building out fibre to the home developments where the business case supports it,” wrote the company.



Their application includes areas of High Prairie that are eligible for funding, but they also intend to build the remaining portions of the town that are ineligible at their expense.



“We are aware of the current bandwidth constraints that most of the residents of High Prairie face,” they wrote.



“The application entails absolutely no contribution from the Town of High Prairie or other municipal partners. . .”



Applications for the federal grant are due by Feb. 15.