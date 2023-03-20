Council to consider joining rail alliance

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council will consider joining a lobby group many other Peace Country communities have already joined.

On council’s agenda March 14 is a decision on joining the new Community Rail Advocacy Alliance.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported on the alliance at council’s Feb. 28 meeting.

“They are asking if we’d like to be a member,” he told council.

The alliance is stressing the importance of access to railroad transportation, which is an ongoing concern for municipalities and businesses in the Peace. Agricultural producers, logging companies, and other large producers from the region bank on reliable train service to get their product to market.

Members so far include the County of Northern Lights, Northern Sunrise County, Town of Peace River, M.D. of Greenview, City of Grande Prairie, Mackenzie County, County of Grande Prairie, Athabasca County, Saddle Hills County, Town of Whitecourt, Town of Slave Lake, Town of High Level, M.D. of Peace, Town of Edson, and Westlock County. Big Lakes County agreed to join at their meeting March 8.

“They’ve been getting a lot of attention,” said Panasiuk, adding communities in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are having similar issues with rail transportation.

Administration is recommending joining the alliance.

Council meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers.