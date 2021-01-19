Council ‘too rigid’ with deadlines – Welch

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has allowed a Faust community group to carry over a 2020 capital grant into 2021 to complete projects that were delayed.



At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council approved a motion by Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard to carry over the grant of $12,939 approved for 2020 for the Faust Community League.



“It was a wet spring and work was delayed,” Nygaard says.



The organization is working to install a new backstop for a softball diamond and add bleachers and repair an aging outdoor ice rink.



“The skating rink is about 80 per cent complete,” Nygaard says.



He also says the projects were further delayed by restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.



Nygaard notes an application for a carryover was also delayed after the society elected a new president and treasurer at an annual general meeting.



Other council members expressed support for the request.



“We are so rigid with deadlines,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says.



“We have to make some exceptions from time to time.”



Reeve Ken Matthews adds another point about community organizations.



“We have to remember they are volunteers,” Matthews says.



A recommendation to receive the request for information was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



She says the organization filed a request Dec. 16 to carryover the fund, past the deadline date of Oct. 31.



A motion to support a carryover does not follow policy and would require an amendment to the 2021 final budget, she says in a report.