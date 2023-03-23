Council will try again next year

McLennan town council received some bad news at its March 13 meeting they were not successful in the application for a Wildfire Prevention Grant.

“Shucks, darn!” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“We’ll apply next year,” she added.

CAO Lorraine Willier writes in an email that council applied for a $15,000 grant in November to reduce the wildfire risk by conducting vegetation management in a tree line on the McLennan lakefront.

At the meeting, Willier told council that 11 communities in Alberta were approved, but the list was not released.

“Hopefully, next year,” said Delaurier.