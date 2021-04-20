Council writing gov’t with concerns

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council’s voice will be heard.



Despite rumours that the physio department at the High Prairie Health Complex is not closing, council decided at its April 13 meeting to still let the Alberta government know it’s concerned.



Council is writing a joint letter of concern with Big Lakes County to Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Peace River MLA Dan Williams, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, and Alberta Health Services president and CAO Dr. Verna Yiu, to ensure they are all aware of concerns.



South Peace News reported in its April 7 issue the rumours were not true, verified by Deb Guerette, Alberta Health Services director of clinical operations for the area including High Prairie.



Mayor Brian Panasuik also reached out to AHS North Zone chief zone officer, Greg Cummings, who promised him if any changes were made he would let Panasiuk now.