Councillor chooses job instead of committee work

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has struck a new committee to meet every three months.

But it appears it will have to do so without the services of Councillor James Waikle.

Council decided at its March 8 meeting to hold the meetings on Saturday despite Waikle’s opposition.

“If you have them [Saturday], I will never come to one,” Waikle told council.

“You are a councillor 24 hours a day,” replied Councillor Judy Stenhouse.

“It’s my job,” said Waikle, who works at Tomato Boy. “That pays my bills. This does not.

“I’m going to choose my job,” he added. “This [council] is a temporary job.”

Council passed first and second readings with Waikle opposed. By law, when council wishes to pass the same bylaw at the same meeting, it must be given unanimous consent to proceed to third reading. Mayor Brian Panasiuk was hesitant to ask for a motion believing Waikle would oppose and stop the bylaw in its tracks until the next meeting.

However, Waikle said he would not stop the majority of council’s wishes. A motion to proceed to third reading was unanimous although Waikle opposed third reading.

The committee will meet at 10 a.m. the first Saturday in January, April, July and October.