Councillor offers to pay for Town’s $1,750 rodeo sponsorship

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A generous offer from a Town of High Prairie councillor to donate council’s proposed $1,750 sponsorship for the 2022 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo prompted a long debate at council’s Feb. 8 meeting.

It was Councillor Sacha Martens who made the offer to the surprise of council.

Council received a letter from the High Prairie Elks offering several sponsorship packages. Mayor Brian Panasiuk immediately moved to sponsor $1,500.

“We’ve done it in the past and it’s one of the biggest economic drivers. . .it brings a lot of people into our community,” he said.

Councillor Donna Deynaka believed council sponsored one of the chutes two years ago and noted the current sponsorship was $1,750.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse opposed.

“I can’t support the motion giving cash,” she said, adding council already does a lot of in-kind donations, especially regarding the parade.

Deynaka noted the in-kind donation but still supported another donation.

“This is one event beneficial to the town. Sometimes for the benefit of the town you have to overlook that.”

Councillor John Dunn agreed citing a tremendous economic benefit.

“Our return on investment is over 100 times,” he said. “It’s not 10 times, it’s way more than that.”

Martens asked Panasiuk to consider a friendly amendment to increase the sponsorship to $1,750 for a chute. It was then she promised to pay the sponsorship herself in a donation to council.

“Go big or go home,” said Martens.

“It’s also a pride thing,” she added.

Deynaka was concerned noting council already had money in their budget to pay for the donation.

“Your heart’s in a good place [but] we have the money to do this.”

CAO Rod Risling advised council the donation could be made but with no strings attached and asked council to approve as such.

Councillor Therese Yacyshyn favoured the donation.

“The High Prairie rodeo is heard around the province.”

Yacyshyn then agreed with Deynaka regarding where the money would come from.

“There’s money put aside for that.”

Panasiuk added he also agreed with the $1,750 plus in-kind donations.

Council approved to sponsor a chute for $1,750 and invite donations to the cause. It is understood Martens will pay the balance.

Stenhouse opposed the motion.

During debate, Dunn suggested forming a trust fund for community needs.

“It’s something we can do,” replied Risling.