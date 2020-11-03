Councillor Rose’s letter of resignation

As much as it saddens me to do, I will have to resign from council. As discussed, we have sold our home and have not found a new one in town as of yet. We will be living in Joussard. I have enjoyed my previous seven years on council but will be unable to finish my term.



I have to say being a councillor – it’s the hardest job you’ll ever love. I have enjoyed my role and feel privileged to be able to serve the Town of High Prairie. I am thankful the residents allowed me the opportunity to represent them at the council table and I tried hard to bring forward their concerns and drive policies and changes that enhanced the quality of life for all.



Together we made a very good team and I think we made a lot of good decisions for the Town of High Prairie. It hasn’t always been easy nor have we always agreed on every topic but I believe that we’ve always had truly the best interest of the residents of the town at the heart of our decisions.



I have enjoyed working with the Town of High Prairie and [Big Lakes County] councils on inter-municipal committees to strengthen the collaborative relationship that enhances our entire region as I feel strongly that this collaboration is what makes our area the fabulous place it is. I am thankful for the fabulous group of council from both municipalities who value this relationship and work so hard for the common good of all residents.



I am sad to have to leave the decision making process but I am thrilled to see council working with a great new administrative team as well as all the fabulous, dedicated staff at the town. All of the Town staff’s commitment to their jobs and assistance to council makes the Town of High Prairie a great organization as well as a fabulous place to live.



Best of luck to council and staff moving forward. I will miss all your smiling faces around the council table and being part of the team but I am sure I will see you all around town – part of High Prairie’s charm is its size. I feel confident that the Town of High Prairie is in great hands.

Debbie Rose,

Councillor,

Town of High Prairie