Councillor sings praises of Heat the Feet campaign

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River Councillor Marc Boychuk is sending thanks to all who donated to this year’s Heat the Feet campaign.

Boychuk, who is a local advocate for homeless people in the community, says the local Peavey Mart has continually stepped up to ensure items are donated to those in need each year.

“I would like to sincerely thank the patrons and staff of Peavey Mart,” says Boychuk.

“The last few years they have donated and collected socks, hats, and mitts for those in need in our community,” he adds.

Boychuk says this year he’s collected two full bags of items from the store. He adds the donations are a little down from the last two years, and he fears this could be a sign of the times.

“It goes to show the economy is affecting everyone,” says Boychuk. “This is probably the least amount that I’ve collected from the location in the last three years.”

Boychuk has been working tirelessly for many years to help bring awareness to mental health and homeless issues in the community, and he says it’s great to see the community supporting wherever they can.

“Back when I started homeless awareness, I put out posters to try to collect these various items to help people,” says Boychuk.

“Peavey Mart called me three years ago and told me about their campaign, offering to give them to me to distribute. I have been given the privilege of accepting these donations and donating them to the outreach, soup kitchen, emergency room, and most recently almost 175 pairs to the mobile outreach team.”

Boychuk says the donations go a long way to help people who have to struggle through the cold weather, making their daily lives a little warmer.

“Thank you so very much for your support, kindness and compassion,” says Boychuk to both Peavey Mart and the community. “You guys are amazing!”

Boychuk says that although the campaign is short-lived, there are many places that accepted donations year-round to help those in need.

He says interested parties can donate to the Peace River Women’s Shelter, Sagitawa Friendship Society, or Peace River Community Soup Kitchen, to name a few.