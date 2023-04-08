Councillor working toward daycare at Kinuso

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Big Lakes County councillor and grandmother Roberta Hunt is working toward getting a day care in Kinuso.

Hunt has been babysitting her grandchildren for 11 years. Her daughter teaches at a Slave Lake School. When she had her first child, Hunt quit her job to babysit. Most of her five grandchildren in that family are in school now, but she still takes care of them before and after school. Hunt also runs a day-home.

However, not every parent in Kinuso has the same luxury of having family to watch their children. Therefore, Hunt is working to get the ball rolling on a daycare.

“It’s been needed in our community for a long time,” she says.

“We’re suffering trying to keep young families in our hamlets.”

Kinuso has a playschool and a K-Grade 12 school. The closest neighbour, Swan River First Nation has a K-Grade 6 school and a daycare.

“I believe Swan River’s is full,” says Hunt.

“They’re usually full,” she adds. “They have a really good program there.”

There are various day homes around the area, but there are no daycares in Big Lakes County. The closest ones are the Slave Lake Child Care in Slave Lake and a small one by a school in High Prairie. Hunt only learned about the High Prairie one when she spoke with the provincial licencing board.

Hunt is not planning on running the daycare, she is just getting the ball rolling. Her first step is figuring out a possible location. The former Kinuso School Outreach building by the senior’s centre is empty. Hunt wrote a letter to the High Prairie School Division to see about HSPD running a daycare and if not, renting out the space.

The HPSD board package from the March 22 meeting included a letter to Hunt from HPSD board chair Joy McGregor. It reads, “We do not run or operate daycares. However, we do have partnerships with daycare providers throughout the Division.”

The letter laid out some next steps to see about renting the facility “to ensure the building is to code to house a daycare, secure a daycare provider, and meet the requirements of adequate fencing and play equipment.”

Hunt has finished the inspection. She has spoken to one person who might be interested in running a daycare and is looking for others who might be interested.

Hunt also spoke with the Alberta Minister of Children’s Service Mickey Amery at a Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) meeting. He told her the Province has about $20,000 for new daycares.

Hunt estimates that the daycare would have six children under five full-time, and if it can find extra workers, more children before and after school. The facility would be based on Kinuso, but people living in surrounding communities might also be interested.

“After school and before school, would probably be quite a few,” says Hunt.

There is not a lot for kids to do after school, she adds. In the winter, Kinuso has after-school curling. The Kinuso Recreation board has some events. Faust used to have an after-school program, but have not for awhile.

For young kids, there is story time every Monday in the Kinuso Ag Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

People interested in the project can contact Hunt at (780) 805-9076.