Councillors differ on limits of administrator’s authority

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Just where are the boundaries regarding how much a municipal government should know regarding day-to-day operations of its staff?

It was the question arising at High Prairie town council’s meeting Sept. 28 when it came to abolishing nine Human Resources [staff] policies.

CAO Rod Risling proposed eliminating the policies – which council eventually did – that involved such items as cell phone use, positive performance, staff Christmas appreciation, travel allowance, Internet use and more.

Councillor Brian Gilroy asked if the policies would disappear. Risling replied they would not but come under the CAO’s watch. He later added council would have access to the Human Resources handbook if they wanted to know what was included.

“They can be made available,” said Risling.

Councillor Arlen Quartly was the first to express concerns saying council should implement policies and be aware of such policies.

“I understand this is a ship. . .but it clearly isn’t proper governance,” said Risling.

“It really does remove council from day-to-day operations,” he added.

The Alberta Municipal Government Act directs council to govern but not be involved in day-to-day operations.

Quartly was confused, saying he served on council for six years and made policy. Now he was told it was improper.

Councillor Donna Deynaka believed council was overstepping its authority.

“The job of council is to govern,” she said. “The policies listed here have nothing to do with governance.”

Mayor Brian Panasiuk expressed his concerns.

“The ones about finance. How do we know? Council should know about that.”

“Council sets the budget,” Risling replied.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed with Deynaka.

“Mr. Mayor, you’re dabbling in governance,” she said.

Panasiuk responded council should know if there were any changes, especially regarding any increases in spending.

And, he questioned, how could council properly evaluate the CAO if they did not know what was going on.

“That’s where I’m coming from,” he concluded.

Deynaka was not convinced.

“I’m not so sure why this is a hard issue. It’s administrative policy. If we can’t trust our CAO [then there’s] a problem. I don’t think we need to get that involved in this stuff. It’s clearly administrative and doesn’t involve us.”

Councillor Michael Long agreed.

“Councillor Stenhouse and Councillor Deynaka are spot on. This is administrative.”