Councillors hear value of libraries

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Library System chief executive officer Louisa Robison continues to meet with the newly-elected councils in the Peace region.

Robison’s latest visit was by Zoom at McLennan town council’s meeting Jan. 10. She explained the value PLS brings to its member libraries in the region.

Robison explained the PLS is one of seven library systems in Alberta dedicated to enhancing public library services to all Peace County residents.

PLS helps local libraries in four key areas: