Councillors hear value of libraries

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Peace Library System chief executive officer Louisa Robison continues to meet with the newly-elected councils in the Peace region.
Robison’s latest visit was by Zoom at McLennan town council’s meeting Jan. 10. She explained the value PLS brings to its member libraries in the region.
Robison explained the PLS is one of seven library systems in Alberta dedicated to enhancing public library services to all Peace County residents.
PLS helps local libraries in four key areas:
- Library collections: centralized ordering, cost savings through bulk purchases, cataloguing services, specialized collections, and more;
- Access to resources: it allows each library to borrow from all libraries across Alberta [over 30 million items], including eBooks and other eResources, including the Interlibrary loan program and delivery service;
- IT service and support: shared costs for services, automated circulation, technical training, Internet service, and more;
- Training and programs: help with library management, on-site visits and support, digital media training, program support, and more.
Mayor Jason Doris asked Robison if online services increased since the COVID pandemic. Robison replied it has but, overall, usage remains steady.
She added when libraries are not closed, during the pandemic, some remain open with restrictions while others offer curbside service.
McLennan council is paying $4,421 to PLS this year. McLennan joined PLS in 1986 and was one of the founding members.
Council has appointed Councillor Margaret Jacob as its representative