Count ‘em! 30 vehicles broken into!

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Peace Regional RCMP are investigating a multitude of vehicles being broken into.
Media Relations Officer Lindsay McNab says the crimes occurred in the Shaftesbury Estates area at Peace River. Police are asking for help.
“RCMP are looking for residents in the Shaftesbury Estates to review any surveillance they might have from Oct. 16, 2022, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” says McNab.
“Officers are looking for two males dressed in all black going onto driveways checking vehicles.”
If anyone has any surveillance, they are asked to bring it to the Peace River RCMP detachment.
Police ask the public to report any suspicious activity.
Meanwhile, police are offering tips to keep personal property safe:
- Turn on outside lights at night;
- Install a timer for lights;
- Install surveillance cameras;
- Follow a nightly checklist to ensure everything is locked up.
Call police at (780) 624-6677 with any information, or Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.