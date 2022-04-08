Countdown to horseshoe championships begins

High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost, left, throws a horseshoe at the 2019 High Prairie Open on Sept. 14-15. Beside him is Cindy Ekkel, who was the president of the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers’ Association at the time.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie will host the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships in August two years after the event was postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Sports Palace arena and the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre will be centre stage Aug. 17-20 for the event under the Horseshoe Canada Association [HCA].

Excitement is building for the event Aug 17-20, which is co-hosted by the High Prairie Horseshoe Club and the Alberta Horseshoe Pitching Association [AHPA].

Local club president Ray Prevost expects the event will attract a large field of entries.

“I would like to have at least 200 competitors,” says Prevost, who started the club in 2017 and has helped grow the sport in the Peace region.

“We haven’t had a Canadian championship the past two years, so we hope to get lots of competitors.”

Big bucks will be at stake as organizers have collected $20,000 in added prize money.

“We hope to attract more competitors with higher prize money,” says Prevost, who plans to play in the event.

Prior to the Canadian championships, the venues will host the Western Canada Horseshoe Classic from Aug. 13-14.

Prevost also expects more than 200 competitors for that tournament.

“If people come for one tournament, we hope they come for both,” Prevost says.

Anyone from ages six to seniors is eligible to compete in both tournaments.

About $4,000 in added prize money will be up for grabs in the first tournament.

Organizers also encourage more local and younger competitors.

“We’ve had a pretty good turnout of younger and local players in our High Prairie tournaments, so we hope to attract more in our two summer tournaments,” Prevost says.

Already, people from various parts of Canada are expressing interest in the events and contacting him and organizing associations about registration and accommodations, he says.

Several activities are being planned for the Canadian championships, such as opening ceremonies, silent auction and draw tables, 50-50 draws and a closing awards banquet.

“We’re doing lots of promoting for the events, fundraising and getting sponsorships,” Prevost says.

Organizers are also recruiting volunteers for both events.

To support the tournaments or for more information, phone Prevost at 780-523-0369.