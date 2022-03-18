County all-in!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is all charged up about the potential to locate an electric vehicle charging station at Kinuso, thanks to a grant with 100 per cent funding.

At its regular meeting March 9, council approved a recommendation to apply for the grant.

“There would be no cost to the county,” said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“This is great for public infrastructure and for thinking about the future.”

The county will apply for a grant from the Electric Vehicle Charging Program of the Municipal Climate Action Centre in Alberta, funded equally from the provincial and federal governments.

Funding will be approved on a first-come- first-served basis.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk said it’s vital to act quickly on a good opportunity.

“This is free money, let’s jump all over this while it’s free. . .right away.”

The county will apply to install a Level 3 fast charger valued up to $150,000.

Under the grant application, the county plans to locate a charging station at the county administration building in Kinsuo. The location was selected because it is close to businesses, food outlets, washrooms and other amenities that people can use while they wait for their vehicle to get recharged, Hawken said.

A municipality is eligible to receive up to $200,000 from the program that offers $3.4 million in rebates for municipalities.

The funding program supports municipalities to install EV charging stations on municipal property.

“Administration is proposing we install charging stations with both Type 1 and Type 2 charger capability and a payment system included in the Level 3 station to attract multiple types of charging vehicles and help recover some or all of the extra costs from the station,” Hawken said.

Initial funding of the project would come from the general transportation reserves. When the project is completed and the county submits a final report, a rebate will be issued based on the final cost to buy and install the station.

Some councillors suggested the county consider more locations for charging stations.

“Let’s have one in each hamlet,” Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin said.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth asked if the grant will continue next year when the county could apply again.

However, that is uncertain.

“There’s no guarantee,” Hawken replied.

Airth suggested the county be ready if more funding becomes available.

“We should have a priority list,” he suggested.

Council passed a motion by Airth to create a priority list of more locations for charging stations if grants become available.

Joussard was suggested as second on the list although no further action was taken.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux suggested council complete a business plan for charging stations before applying for the grant.

He added council should also encourage private business in the region to install charging stations.