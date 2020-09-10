County bus returns to highways

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Big Lakes County bus is back on the road!



The County announced in all its hamlet September newsletters that the service returns Sept. 8.



As always, of highest priority is the safety of passengers during the pandemic.



Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, including disinfecting of high touch areas.



Other measures in place include:

Maximum capacity of six riders and one wheelchair;

All passengers and the bus driver must wear a mask;

Social distancing will be enforced; some seats will not be available;

hand sanitizer will be available on the bus. Passengers are required to sanitize their hands each time they board;

passengers will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening when booking and again at pickup;

any passenger with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to board the bus.

For schedules and prices, please call [1-877] 9B-LAKES or [1-877] 925-2537.



Passengers are reminded that seats must be booked in advance.